Republic of Ireland legend John Giles believes that Jose Mourinho does not have the same level of control at Tottenham Hotspur that he enjoyed at his previous clubs.

Spurs are going through a tough run of results at the moment in the Premier League, losing five of the last six league outings, slipping down to ninth in the standings.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has been on the receiving end of criticism regarding his tactics and style of management owing to his team’s poor performances on the pitch.

Ex-Ireland star Giles is of the view that the Portuguese is not in charge of the situation at Spurs, unlike at his previous clubs, where he was able to do what he wanted, resulting in him enjoying successful stints.

Giles feels Mourinho is not going to change his principles as he has been successful in the past with the same approach, but admitted the Spurs boss is having a difficult time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“These managers [like Mourinho] do not change”, Giles told Off The Ball.

“It will be against all his principles to change because his attitude ‘well look at what I did at Chelsea, look at what I did at Inter Milan and the Portuguese side [Porto]’, he is hugely successful, hugely successful, obviously the way he has been doing it or has done it in the past.

“He is not going to change that.

“I think when you are going into different clubs, you have got different situations.

“I think it is more difficult at Spurs now because I do not think he is in charge of the situation at Spurs in the way he was at the other clubs where he was successful.

“I mean the situation with Gareth Bale for example, did he get Gareth Bale in? I do not think he did.

“Dele Alli, Mourinho wanted to send him out on loan to Paris Saint-Germain and [Tottenham chairman Daniel] Levy stopped it.

“That means he is not really in charge, he should be, well at the other clubs where he was successful, he did what he wanted to do.”

Tottenham are set to host Burnley in the top flight on Sunday and will be eyeing bouncing back from consecutive league defeats with a win at home.