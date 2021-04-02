Tottenham Hotspur are not considering making a move for Lille defender Sven Botman in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to football.london.

Botman joined Lille from Ajax last year and has been a real revelation in his first season in the top tier of French football.

The 21-year-old centre-back is one of the first names on Lille’s team-sheet and his performances have led to interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool batted away rumours of them being interest in Botman in January, but he is reportedly one of the defenders Manchester United are closely looking at ahead of the summer.

There are claims that Tottenham are also considering him, but talk of Spurs interest in the defender has been played down.

Botman is not one of the defenders Tottenham are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Lille defender is not the kind of defender Tottenham are looking for as they are claimed to be keen on signing someone more experienced.

The north London club are said to be keen on signing someone who is proven in the Premier League.

But Tottenham are also not expected to make a move for Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard, who will have a year left on his contract in the summer.