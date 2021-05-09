Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has expressed his desire to have Virgil van Dijk in the Dutch squad for the European Championship, but insisted that it is up to the Liverpool star to make a final decision.

Van Dijk’s season with Liverpool came to a premature end after he suffered a ligament injury in the Reds’ Premier League match against Everton in October.

The defender returned to slight training recently and the Netherlands remain hopeful of him being fully fit for the forthcoming European Championship.

Netherlands boss De Boer has expressed his desire to have Van Dijk in his squad for the European Championship, which begins next month.

However, with Van Dijk yet to return to full training, De Boer insisted that it will be up to the Liverpool star to decide if he is ready to return to action with the Oranje in the summer.

“I call him regularly to ask how things are going, but in the end it is of course up to him whether he is ready“, De Boer told ESPN Netherlands.

“We all know that he has to be very careful with such an injury.

“I can’t see inside his head and body. He ultimately decides [if he is ready].

“But it is of course clear that we would all like to have him there.“

With the European Championship only a month away, Van Dijk will have to make a decision regarding linking up with the Netherlands squad for the European Championship soon.