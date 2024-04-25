Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has warned Liverpool that Dutch coaches have mostly failed in England amidst the Reds trying to bring in Arne Slot.

Slot has emerged as the preferred candidate for Liverpool to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of the season.

Feyenoord have rejected their initial compensation offer of €9m and are holding out for €15m before agreeing to let him go.

Slot, who won the Eredivisie last season for Feyenoord, wants the move and Liverpool are sold on the exciting brand of football the Rotterdam side have played under him.

However, Keys shot a warning to the Merseyside giants and pointed at the record of Dutch coaches in the English game.

He insisted that Dutch coaches have done very little of note when they have been in charge of English clubs in the top flight and brought up Ruud Gullit and Louis van Gaal.

Key said on beIN Sports: “I’d point out that there hasn’t been a successful Dutch coach in our game.

“Gullit flirted with it but didn’t stay long enough.

“I know Van Gaal won an FA Cup but that’s just by way of warning.”

Slot’s lack of experience outside the Netherlands has been flagged by many as a concern but Liverpool are convinced about taking him to Anfield.