Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz after his goal delivered the Champions League for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel got the better of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as Chelsea completed a 1-0 win over the Citizens at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday night.

The key goal came three minutes from half time when Havertz, played in by Mount, slotted the ball past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Manchester City worked hard to try to get back into the game in the second half and did start to apply pressure.

However, they were unable to work Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal and the Blues held on to claim victory and their second Champions League.

Azpilicueta is thrilled for Havertz, who has had his share of criticism through the season and stressed that he showed his top mentality by delivering the Champions League for Chelsea.

And he backed the German to go from strength to strength.

“Now, he deserves that, tough season. Look, top mentality this guy”, Azpilicueta, saluting Havertz, said post match on BT Sport.

“He’s going to be a superstar; he is already, he gave us the Champions League.

“Not only that, he ran like crazy, that’s the teamwork, that’s why he deserves this.”

On a personal note, Azpilicueta admits that he has been waiting to win the Champions League since he arrived at the club.

“I came here in 2012, after the Champions League win and, of course, I wanted to repeat that, and now it is just amazing.”

The Champions League win for Chelsea means Guardiola is still waiting to win his first Champions League since his time at Barcelona, where his team contained Lionel Messi.