Tottenham Hotspur have offered a lucrative contract to Antonio Conte in order to entice him back to London this summer, it has been claimed.

After briefly flirting with the idea of luring Mauricio Pochettino back to north London, Spurs have firmly turned their attention towards hiring Conte.

The Italian is available after he left Inter following winning Serie A at the end of last season and he is now in advanced negotiations with Tottenham over moving back to the Premier League.

There are claims that the deal is almost done and Conte has more or less agreed to become the next Tottenham manager, pending a final agreement.

And according to Italian daily La Stampa, Conte has been offered a huge contract to take his skills to Tottenham this summer.

Spurs have offered a contract worth €15m per season to the Italian and it could rise to €20m based on bonus payments and add-ons.

If he agrees to put pen to paper with Tottenham, he will become one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League, if not the best paid.

Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea and has won five league titles in his last seven seasons as manager.

He also secured €7.5m in severance pay from Inter, avoiding resigning from his position.