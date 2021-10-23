Fixture: Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to play host to Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen his side struggle to clock up results in the Premier League so far this season and they have just one win to their name.

Bielsa is struggling with injuries, drastically reducing his options and forcing him to dip into the Under-23s to beef up his bench, as a result of his small first team squad.

Leeds select Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas are full-backs. In central defence, Leeds go with Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper.

Further up the pitch, Leeds have Pascal Struijk in midfield, while Mateusz Klich, Daniel James, Jack Harrison and Raphinha play. Rodrigo is up top.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Kalvin Phillips, Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United Team vs Wolves

Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, James, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, Phillips, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts