Former top flight star Alex Rae has labelled Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi’s antics to win his side a penalty against Livingston embarrassing.

Ange Postecoglou’s side failed to take the chance to go on top of the Scottish Premiership table as they were held to a draw by Livingston at home on Saturday.

The scoreline read 0-0 at full-time, but the match between Celtic and Livingston was not short of talking points, with the penalty the hosts won in injury time dominating the headlines.

Ayo Obileye was sent off and Celtic were awarded a penalty after the Livingston defender slapped Furuhashi on the back of the head in an off-the-ball incident; Georgios Giakoumakis went on to miss from the spot.

Former top flight star Rae is of the view that the decision to give Celtic the penalty was right, but labelled Furuhashi’s antics to win the spot-kick embarrassing as he feels the forward was over the top.

“I thought it was embarrassing, the actual contact doesn’t justify your legs going away“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He actually goes to try and hold the front of his face, then realises he has been hit in the back of the head.

“For me, it was a penalty because you can’t hit people in the box, especially in the head.

“So, I don’t have any issues with that side of it, however, to go down in the manner which he did was embarrassing.“

While the debate on whether Celtic should have been given the penalty goes on, Postecoglou will be frustrated that his side did not take advantage of the situation to go atop the league table.