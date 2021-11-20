Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has insisted that no one should expect miracles from Eddie Howe, but believes he will be able to inject some confidence into the team into a flailing team.

Howe will not be in the dugout today for his first match in charge of Newcastle when they host Brentford after he contracted the Covid 19 virus.

The Newcastle manager was hopeful of feeding on the atmosphere of an expectant St. James’ Park in what will be the start of a fresh era under a new manager for Newcastle.

But Newcastle are still 19th in the league table and without a win in their opening 12 league games.

Shearer conceded that no one has to look at the league table to know that Newcastle have been struggling for years and stressed that the fans should not expect to see miracles from Howe just yet.

However, he believes the new manager will be able to inject some confidence and freshness into a team that badly needed it after not winning a game in the league this season.

The Newcastle legend wrote in his column for The Athletic: “Forget what the league table has told you.

“If you’ve watched Newcastle since their promotion from the Championship in 2017 then you know it’s been a struggle. Eddie isn’t a magician.

“We can’t expect him to perform miracles.

“What he can do is rejuvenate and inject a bit of confidence into a team that is traipsing along in a very deep rut, without a victory in 12 matches this season.

“A run like that is difficult to shake off.”

Brentford are coming into today’s game on the back of four straight defeats after a good start to the season.