Everton are to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new manager, it has been claimed in Portugal, with the Portuguese to travel to England on Monday.

The Toffees interviewed Pereira, who was sacked by Fenerbahce in December, and have been impressed by what they heard from the Portuguese.

He was interviewed by the club twice in recent years, but Everton chose to go in another direction.

This time they have settled on Pereira and he is to travel to England on Monday with his backroom staff to sign a contract to take charge, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The former FC Porto tactician already has a full agreement in place with Everton.

Everton will look for Pereira to hit the ground running and enjoy better fortune than his countryman Marco Silva, who was sacked in 2019.

The Toffees next have an FA Cup tie on the horizon before they then go up against Newcastle United in a crunch game.

Pereira will likely be in the dugout for the cup meeting with Brentford if Everton’s bid to appoint him goes without a hitch.