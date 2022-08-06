Jonathan Woodgate has claimed that no team in the Premier League are going to fancy facing Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this season.

Newcastle kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win at home over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Forest rarely threatened and Newcastle dominated the game to get all three points through goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson in front of their adoring home fans.

Woodgate stressed that is clear that Newcastle are a well-coached and well-drilled side under Eddie Howe and are going to be an intimidating opponent at home.

He is certain that no team in the league are going to be comfortable playing at St. James’ Park this season given Newcastle’s quality and the loud support of the home fans.

The former defender said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “St James’ Park is a difficult place to come with Eddie Howe at the helm and the Newcastle fans behind the team.

“Nobody will fancy the trip, that’s guaranteed.

“This is a good team that you can see has been well coached.”

Despite the three points on the opening weekend, Howe will still look to add one or two attackers to his squad before the transfer window closes on 1st September.