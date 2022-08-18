Newcastle United are aware of Real Madrid’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes, but will not negotiate with the Spaniards.

Real Madrid could sell defensive midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United in a big money deal over the coming days.

They have now started to think about life without Casemiro and have identified Newcastle’s Guimaraes as their top target to replace him.

However, according to ESPN journalist Gustavo Hofman, Newcastle will not negotiate with Real Madrid over Guimaraes.

They are aware of Real Madrid’s interest in the Brazil midfielder, but consider him to be important to the club’s project.

Eddie Howe’s side will not consider selling Guimaraes during this summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid may still hope that Guimaraes wants the move and makes his view clear to Newcastle, which could potentially change the Magpies’ stance.

Guimaraes though has settled in well at St James’ Park and has played in both Newcastle’s Premier League games so far this season, against Nottingham Forest and Brighton.