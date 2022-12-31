Former Rangers star Richard Foster has expressed his delight at the freedom with which Adam Devine plays his football, despite the hostile atmosphere at Ibrox.

Devine lost his place in the starting eleven on Wednesday night when Borna Barisic returned to the team in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Motherwell.

The 19-year-old has impressed since coming back from the World Cup break and has emerged as a real option for Rangers in the left-back position.

A product of their academy, Foster compared Devine with other young Scottish full-backs such as Nathan Patterson and Calvin Ramsey.

The former Rangers star is happy to see the youngster not getting fazed by the hostile atmosphere of Ibrox and playing with a sense of freedom in his game.

He believes the Glasgow giants have a real player in their ranks if Devine continues on his current trajectory.

Foster said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He can go on and be whatever he wants to be.

“You are looking at Nathan Patterson, where he has gone and Calvin Ramsay going down to England.

“He has no fear.

“He plays the game with freedom and that’s tough as Rangers at Ibrox can be a hostile crowd.

“He has taken the bull by the horns. He is willing to run forward, he is comfortable using both feet and defensively his positioning is good.

“He can be a real top player for Rangers.”

The 19-year-old has already featured seven times for Rangers and is part of the Scotland Under-21 set-up.