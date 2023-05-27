Everton manager Sean Dyche believes the emphasis is now on the Toffees players to repay the fans for their fierce support, as they look to survive in the Premier League.

In their last game, the Toffees managed to snatch one point from a meeting with Wolves thanks to a strike from defender Yerry Mina late in stoppage time.

With 33 points, Everton are just outside the relegation zone and play their final game of the season on Sunday at home to Bournemouth.

Dyche insists his message to his players is consistent and he feels they head into the game in good shape.

He hailed the fans for their incredible support throughout the season and asked that the players return the favour as his club fight to escape relegation to the Championship.

“It’s consistent. My message to the players about performance is consistent, working with them all week they’re in good shape”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“To the fans, the same thing, they’ve been terrific.

“I’ve never questioned them.

“Their affection, desire for the club is there.

“The players have to respond and give back.”

Everton will start Sunday as firm favourites to survive as they continue to have their fate in their own hands, while Bournemouth have nothing to play for.