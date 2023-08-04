West Ham United have accessed Manchester United’s medical records of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay as they close in on a double deal to sign them, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers failed with a £20m bid for Maguire last month and there was an expectation that they would not table a second offer.

But David Moyes has been insisting on getting the England defender and has also been pushing to sign his Manchester United team-mate McTominay.

Despite differences inside West Ham’s transfer committee, the Hammers boss seems to be winning the power game as it has been claimed that the club have started the process of signing the Manchester United duo.

The east London club are putting plans in place to put the pair through a medical from a distance.

West Ham have got the pair’s medical records from Manchester United as they carry out the checks on the Maguire and McTominay.

The exchange of information between the two clubs shows that a double deal is close to getting agreed upon.

Manchester United are open to offers to sell both players if they receive the right kind of bids.

If the duo arrive at the London Stadium it would be seen as a triumph for Moyes over new director of football Tim Steidten.