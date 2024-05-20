Bologna are now planning to hold on to Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori in the next summer transfer window.

With the Serie A season reaching a conclusion, the focus is now going to shift to the market as clubs, players and agents jostle for interest.

Bologna currently sit in third in Serie A this season and are set to play in the Champions League, but the club are facing the prospect of losing their coach Thiago Motta and a few key players this summer.

Calafiori is one of the players who have been heavily linked with a move away with Tottenham believed to be among the clubs chasing him.

The defender is also on the wish list of almost all the top Italian clubs, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Bologna want to hold on to him.

The club were reportedly looking to spark an auction for him and bring in a considerable transfer fee from his sale.

However, it has been claimed that the club are now united in their desire to keep hold of Calafiori.

With Champions League football to deal with, Bologna are aiming to keep a player of the defender’s quality in their squad.