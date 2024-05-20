Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has insisted that his team have issues to solve defensively and if they can sort that out, next season can be a strong one.

The Magpies ended the season as the seventh team in the Premier League table and can take part in the Europa Conference League next season if Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

With the summer transfer window now looming on the horizon, teams will have the chance to restock their squads and Howe believes that defence should be the area where his team will need to invest.

Newcastle have Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out to long term injuries.

“We have issues to solve defensively”, Howe told the BBC.

“If we can do that, next season could be another season of really strong performances.”

Assessing the 2023/24 season, the Newcastle manager insisted that it was good overall but could have been better.

“This was a season that could have been better, but a good season overall.

“We’re a real united club. I think we’re still moving forward, so there’s a lot to be positive about.”

Newcastle are tipped to look to sign at least two centre-backs in the summer transfer window, while Howe will also be keen to strengthen his squad elsewhere after seeing his options reduced throughout the campaign due to injuries.