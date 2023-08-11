Chelsea are now close to completing a deal for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia and also want Moises Caicedo, according to the Sun.

Liverpool have been pushing hard for Lavia’s signature in recent weeks, but have been reluctant to meet Southampton’s £50m valuation of the midfielder.

Chelsea recently entered the mix for the teenager and they have put £55m on the table to take him to Stamford Bridge.

A deal is now close to being agreed with Southampton for Lavia to make the switch to Chelsea.

The development would not signal the end of Chelsea’s interest in another Liverpool target in the shape of Caicedo.

Indeed, Chelsea are looking to sign both Lavia and Caicedo this summer, in what would be a bitter blow for Liverpool.

Liverpool agreed a fee with Brighton for Lavia on Friday morning, of £111m.

Caicedo though has been clear that he only wants to join Chelsea and the Blues are preparing to send a proposal to Brighton which they hope will get the job done.