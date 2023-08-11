Turkish giants Fenerbahce have offered Tottenham Hotspur a fee of €8m for out-of-favour midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The French midfielder looks to have a tough task forcing his way into Ange Postecoglou’s plans and has suitors this summer.

Ndombele spent last season at Serie A club Napoli on loan, though the Italian champions decided against activating the clause that would have made the move permanent.

Now he could well be on the move yet again, with interest having emerged from Turkey.

Both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been in the race to sign the midfielder, but it is the former club that seem to have stolen the march over the latter.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Fenerbahce have offered Tottenham a fee of €8m to seal Ndombele’s permanent exit from Tottenham.

Fenerbahce believe that Ndombele would be a smart signing as they look to regain the Turkish Super Lig title.

Whether Tottenham view €8m as being enough to let Ndombele leave north London permanently remains to be seen.