New Aston Villa signing Moussa Diaby has remarked that the transfer fee paid by the Villains for him does not concern him and insists that his main focus is to execute what he is assigned to do on the pitch.

Diaby drew attention with his spectacular exploits on the right flank after joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2019, providing a total of 69 goal contribution in 125 Bundesliga outings.

He joined Aston Villa on a five-year contract for a transfer fee of £43m plus £8.9m add-ons, making him the Villains’ record transfer signing.

However, Diaby stated that the fee does not bother him and he claimed that his main motivation is to perform well for the Villains on the pitch.

He added that it is wonderful to know that he is one of the most expensive players to have donned the Villa shirt and insists that he is working on ways to show both supporters and critics that his transfer cost was justified.

Diaby told Express & Star: “It’s not really something which is going round in my head.

“Sure, it’s nice to know I am among some of the most expensive players to have worn the shirt.

“But what I am concentrating on is doing my job on the field, working on how I can show my qualities and prove to people the fee wasn’t for nothing.

“Besides, the transfer window is still open.

“Maybe they will sign someone more expensive than me before it closes, who knows?”

Aston Villa are set to face Newcastle United this weekend in their opening Premier League game of the season and it remains to be seen whether manager Unai Emery will start Diaby against the Magpies.