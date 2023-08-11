Willy Gnonto has agreed personal terms with Everton and his relationship with Leeds United is completely broken, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gnonto, an Italy international, does not want to play in the Championship with Leeds and wants to move on.

He refused to play in the EFL Cup in midweek and has now refused to be part of Daniel Farke’s squad for the weekend meeting with Birmingham City.

Leeds are opposed to selling Gnonto and consider the matter to be a disciplinary one.

The situation is dire though as Gnonto’s relationship with the club is now claimed to be completely broken.

The winger has already agreed terms on a contract with Everton and is keen to make the switch to Goodison Park this summer.

There is now a standoff between Gnonto and Leeds, and the player will hope that the Whites change their stance and sell him.

Leeds only signed Gnonto from FC Zurich after missing out on key targets on transfer deadline day last summer and initially saw him as a player for the Under-21s.