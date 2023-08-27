Everton and Wolves are amongst a host of Premier League clubs who scouted Rosenborg talent Sverre Nypan during his side’s Europa Conference League clash against Hearts.

Hearts ran out 3-1 winners over Rosenborg at Tynecastle earlier this month to book their spot in the next round of the Europa Conference League.

Rosenborg fielded 16-year-old Nypan in midfield in the game and his performance was studied closely by a number of clubs.

Everton and Wolves had scouts watching Nypan, while Manchester City and Brighton were also represented, along with Dutch side FC Twente, according to Norwegian daily VG.

Nypan is continuing his development at Rosenborg and AC Milan and Manchester United have scouted him at Rosenborg games at Lerkendal this season.

The teenage midfielder has made 13 appearances in the Norwegian top flight so far this season, scoring twice in the process.

He provided both assists in Rosenborg’s 2-1 first leg win over Hearts.

Rosenborg may be keen to keep hold of Nypan for a longer period, but they could soon be tested by proposals for his signature soon.