Tottenham Hotspur have three forward targets in mind as they bid to deliver an attacker to Ange Postecoglou this week, according to Sky Sports.

Postecoglou’s side witnessed Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich this summer and are eager to fortify their final third before the transfer deadline.

The Australian wants versatile forwards for his fluid attack and now Spurs have three players in their sights as they seek a signing.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is on Spurs’ radar as a possible option, along with PSV Eindhoven attacker Johan Bakayoko.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is also a player Spurs like and they have opened talks to sign him from the Tricky Trees.

It has been suggested that Johnson is Postecoglou’s number one attacking target.

Postecoglou’s side have seen a decent start to this season amid their hopes of making themselves more competitive compared to last term.

Spurs do not believe they can replace Kane with one player and are eyeing sharing the goalscoring burden out.