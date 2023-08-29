Burnley still have work to do in negotiations to sign Genk winger Mike Tresor in the final days of the window, according to The Athletic.

The Clarets have signed a plethora of players since getting promoted but days before the end of the window their shopping is not done yet.

Vincent Kompany wants to add more attacking options to his squad and Tresor has been a big target for Burnley all summer.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit have been pushing to sign the winger ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs but there is a fair bit of work still to do for Burnley before they can sign him.

The two sides are negotiating a deal that could see Tresor move to Turf Moor on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, a number of things are still to be sorted out including the structure of a deal and the fee for the purchase clause.

Burnley are hopeful that a deal will be in place for Tresor to move to England before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The winger is highly rated and scored eight times and registered 24 assists for Genk last season.