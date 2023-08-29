Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is desperate to sign Ian Maatsen this summer and the club are going to make one last attempt for the full-back, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are looking to add one left-sided full-back before the transfer window shuts down and Maatsen is a player they like for that purpose.

The Dutch left-back played on loan at Burnley last season and impressed with ten-goal contributions in 39 league appearances; the Belgian boss is looking to bring him back.

Maatsen has impressed the new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino with his pre-season performances.

However, Maatsen has only managed to rack up 13 minutes of Premier League football for the Blues so far this season while West Ham are keen on the full-back.

And his significantly limited game time has led the Clarets to make a late approach for him with the Burnley boss being a big admirer of the player.

It has been suggested that the Turf Moor outfit are looking to sign Maatsen either on a permanent deal or a loan deal.

Even though the Clarets are trying to keep both Premier League loan options for forwards, they could submit a bid to take Maatsen on loan in the dying embers of the transfer window.