Southampton will lock striker Che Adams down to a new contract if he is loaned to Wolves, to protect his value, according to talkSPORT.

Wolves are in the process of attempting to sign Adams from Southampton on a temporary deal to boost their firepower.

Gary O’Neil’s men have found scoring goals tough to do and feel that Adams could give them an extra edge in the final third.

Southampton could agree to the loan exit and if they do, they will make sure Adams signs a new contract.

Saints want to make sure that the striker’s full value is protected and will do that by getting him to put pen to paper.

Adams has already hit the back of the net three times in three games in the Championship for Southampton this season.

Losing him would be a blow to Russell Martin’s team, who are aiming to secure immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Adams is just one appearance shy of the 150 mark at Saints.