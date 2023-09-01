Everton and Wolves target Harrison Reed is set to stay put at Fulham despite speculation of a transfer on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Reed’s future at Fulham came under the scanner on the final day of the transfer due to interest from at least two Premier League sides.

Wolves were in contact with the player to convince him to move to Molineux after losing Matheus Nunes to Manchester City.

Everton also showed an interest in the Fulham midfielder as the potential replacement for Alex Iwobi, who is expected to join the Cottagers soon.

However, it has been claimed that Reed will not be leaving Fulham before the end of the window tonight.

He attracted interest from two Premier League clubs but no move is imminent for the midfielder.

Wolves failed to convince the player to make the switch to Molineux from Craven Cottage on deadline day.

Everton’s interest in Reed never firmed up into a concrete offer and he is now set to stay put at Fulham.