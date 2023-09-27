Tristan Nydam believes that Ipswich Town’s victory over Premier League outfit Wolves in the EFL Cup shows the Tractor Boys’ fighting spirit and mentality.

Kieran McKenna’s side have had a bright start to the season and they are in second place in the Championship table, missing out on top spot by goal difference.

On Tuesday, Ipswich managed to beat Wolves in their EFL Cup tie despite trailing 2-0 until the 28th minute to turn the match around 3-2 in their favour.

Nydam pointed out that McKenna rested several regulars from the starting line-up in the game against Wolves and believes that Ipswich showed fantastic fight to win the game after coming from behind.

The former Blues star also stated that Ipswich’s win over Wolves displayed the team’s fighting spirit and mentality.

“To show the fight they did from the 15th minute to go on and win 3-2 against a Premier League side with players that are not week-in-week-out starters and young players of the team, I think they have done fantastic”, Nydam said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“It shows the spirit and mentality of the team at the moment.”

Ipswich are on a six-game unbeaten run and next they will take on Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.