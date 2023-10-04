Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills is of the view that Blues star Marcus Harness has raised debate with his recent performances about whether he is better than Nathan Broadhead.

The 27-year-old forward joined Ipswich from Portsmouth last season but saw his opportunities in the starting line-up cut short after the arrival of Broadhead in the winter.

On Tuesday, Harness received his first start in the league this season due to Broadhead’s thigh injury and scored a goal in Ipswich’s 3-0 victory over Hull City.

Mills admitted that it is not easy to get into the starting line-up when competing with Broadhead, but believes that the 27-year-old took the opportunity on Tuesday night to prove himself.

The former Blues star also believes that Harness’ performance against Hull City has triggered a debate about whether he is better than Broadhead.

“If you are behind Nathan Broadhead, you must be thinking how on earth I am going to get into this team, and that puts pressure on you”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“And when you get the opportunity, it is always not easy to say, ‘Right, you have given me a chance and I will show you that I am better than Nathan Broadhead or as good as him’.

“But he has done it tonight.

“All of a sudden, people have gone away and have little doubt about whether Nathan Broadhead is better than Marcus Harness.

“And that was all credit to one that the manager has given him the opportunity and two, the most important, the player has taken it.”

Harness has featured eleven times in all competitions for Ipswich this season and has racked up four assists while also registering a goal in his name.