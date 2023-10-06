Southampton boss Russell Martin is of the view that Saints have to be demanding to finish the week strongly with a win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

After suffering four straight defeats, Martin’s men have turned around the situation with two back-to-back wins.

Southampton will host 23rd-placed Rotherham United at St Mary’s before they go into the international break.

Martin stated that there has been a good atmosphere at the club after two straight wins and added that the players are in a good place.

The Saints boss stated their aim to finish the week strongly with a good result against Rotherham and stressed that to do that, they have to be very demanding at the weekend.

“They are in a good place”, Martin said at a press conference.

“It has been a nice atmosphere, but we have to be really demanding now that we have one more game left to finish the week and turn into a really brilliant week for us and so much can change in football in seven days.

“We are looking forward to the game; the guys will get them ready as physically as we possibly can, emotionally and mentally the same.”

Southampton are in tenth place in the league table with 16 points from ten games and are six points adrift from the last play-off spots.