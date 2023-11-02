Former Ipswich Town star Cole Skuse is of the view that Blues youngster Elkan Baggot deserves a loan spell with a top League One club in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-back spent the first half of last season on loan with Gillingham and later in the second half of the season, he joined Cheltenham Town.

Baggot is down the pecking order in Kieran McKenna’s defence and has featured only four times for Ipswich so far.

Skuse believes another loan spell would be good for Baggot’s career and pointed out that the young centre-back grew a lot during his last loan spells.

The ex-Tractor Boys star also thinks that Baggot is ready for a loan spell with a top League One club in the second half of the season.

“It would be great exposure for him”, Skuse said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“I know he had a couple of loans last season and we actually played against him, Gillingham or Colchester last year.

“But it looks to me that even in the short period of that time when we played against him, from that to now he has grown as a personality and grown as a player in the way he conducts himself.

“I think he warrants and deserves a good loan move to a good League One team up and around the top end of the league because he looks like he is ready for that.”

Baggot scored a goal after coming off the bench in Ipswich’s 3-1 defeat against Fulham in their EFL Cup tie on Wednesday.