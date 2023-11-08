Former Ipswich Town star Alex Mathie believes that the Blues are well stocked in the centre-back department, but pointed out that they need a striker and winger in the upcoming transfer window.

Ipswich are enjoying an excellent start to life in Championship as they sit second in the league table with 36 points from 15 games.

The Tractor Boys have spent strategically in the summer window to bring in two centre forwards in the form of George Hirst and Dane Scarlett to strengthen their forward department.

However, both of their new forward signings have combined to provide only three goals so far in the league

Mathie believes that the Tractor Boys have a strong squad and admitted that Ipswich are quite comfortable at the back.

He stressed that Ipswich need to bring in a striker and a winger to further strengthen their forward department in the January window.

When asked about whether Ipswich’s defence needs further strengthening, Mathie said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “No, I think they are quite comfortable in the centre-back [department].

“I still think they need another striker; I do think they need another striker up there as well and maybe another winger as well.

“I think there is strength in the squad, definitely.”

Ipswich have an eight-point lead over third-placed Leeds United in the league table and next they will take on Swansea City at the weekend.