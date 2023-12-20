AC Milan are banking on Italy’s favourable tax laws to land Newcastle United target Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window.

Guirassy has netted 16 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances for VfB Stuttgart this season and has managed to turn head across Europe with his prolific touch.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who are expected to do business next month, are amongst the clubs keen on the striker.

AC Milan have also been in contact with the player’s entourage over a move and are pushing to land the forward, who has a €17.5m release clause in his Stuttgart deal.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Rossoneri are banking on the country’s favourable tax laws to sign Guirassy.

Something known as the growth decree allows clubs in Italy to bring in stars from abroad on salaries with lower tax rates.

It has allowed Serie A clubs to compete with other teams in Europe despite their financial limitations.

With Guirassy have suitors in England, AC Milan are heavily banking on the growth decree to offer a lucrative financial package.

There is talk of the Italian government scrapping the growth decree but for the moment the tax law is still in place.