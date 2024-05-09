Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor believes that it would be a massive capitulation if Unai Emery’s side do not finish in the top four now.

With just two games remaining before the curtains are drawn on Aston Villa’s Premier League season, they sit seven points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham, the team competing against them, have a game in hand, but do not have much form to show after losing four games in a row.

Spurs have defending champions Manchester City to face and Taylor believes that it would be a massive surrender if Aston Villa do not see it through.

On the race for Champions League football, Taylor told the BBC: “I’m not even thinking about that [top four].

“I thought weeks ago that Tottenham aren’t catching us.

“We’ve got points on the board and Spurs aren’t in great form, they’ve got tough games coming up.

“It would be a massive capitulation if we didn’t do it now.”

Emery’s side have matches to negotiate themselves with Liverpool coming to Villa Park on Monday and a trip to Crystal Palace scheduled on the final day of the season.