West Ham United are set to face competition from Serie A Juventus in their pursuit of Anderlecht centre-back Zeno Debast this summer.

The 20-year-old defender is rated highly in Belgium and has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe.

West Ham have been keeping tabs on him and are considering taking him to the London Stadium this summer.

German club Eintracht Frankfurt and Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have also been tracking Debast with a view to a swoop in the next window.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Serie A giants Juventus have joined the race to sign the young centre-back.

The Turin club have carried out checks on Debast and are poised to make a play for him in the summer.

Debast has a year left on his contract at Anderlecht and will not be signing a new deal with the club.

The Belgian giants are prepared to sell and want a fee of around €16m from his departure in the summer.