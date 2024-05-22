Crystal Palace have improved their offer for Chadi Riad as they push to secure a deal for the signature of the Real Betis centre-back.

The 20-year-old centre-back has emerged as a top target for Crystal Palace who are in the market for defenders this summer.

With Marc Guehi potentially to leave in the next window, Crystal Palace have been tracking several young defenders and Riad is a player they like.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs but Palace’s first bid for the player fell short of Betis’ valuation.

According to Spanish outlet Onda Betica, the Eagles have now moved in with a fresh and improved offer for the centre-back.

Crystal Palace’s new offer would see them paying a fee of €15m and another €2m in performance-based add-ons.

The club are hopeful that the new offer will convince Betis to sell the young defender this summer.

With Barcelona having a sell-on clause, Betis would bag €7.5m if they agree to accept the current bid from Crystal Palace.