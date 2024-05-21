Crystal Palace are still short of Real Betis’ valuation of centre-back Chadi Riad but a deal is expected to be agreed upon soon, according to the Daily Mirror.

Palace have been keen to bring in a centre-back or two this summer due to the potential departure of Marc Guehi.

The club have been tracking several defenders ahead of the transfer window and it seems they are making real progress in talks to sign one of their targets.

There is talk of an agreement being in place between Crystal Palace and Betis for Chadi’s move to Selhurst Park this summer.

A deal is still not in place and Crystal Palace’s bid for the defender is still short of Betis’ valuation at this stage.

Their opening offer for the 20-year-old centre-back is £10.25m plus another £1.7m in add-ons based on the defender hitting certain targets.

Betis want more money before sanctioning his sale and talks are still ongoing between the two clubs.

However, an agreement is expected and Crystal Palace are in line to sign the young defender this summer.

Chadi has already given his approval to the move and is waiting for the two clubs to get a deal over the line.