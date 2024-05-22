Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is set to make an official decision on his future this week amid Bayern Munich’s interest in making him his new boss.

The Clarets have been relegated from the Premier League this season, but Kompany has been linked with several jobs.

German giants Bayern Munich are in search of a manager and it has been suggested that Kompany is their preferred candidate.

The Bavarian outfit have contacted the Belgian tactician and they are ready to pay compensation to Burnley for the signature of Kompany.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Kompany will make an official decision on his future before the end of this week.

Kompany has a good relationship with Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl and the German outfit are waiting for the Belgian’s decision before they proceed with personal terms.

The Burnley boss has also been suggested as a target for Brighton.

It is suggested that people inside Burnley expect Kompany to part ways with the club and his staff have been informed about his decision.

Kompany has also been linked with the Chelsea job, but the Blues hierarchy are not considering him as an option.