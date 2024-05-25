Rangers loan star Sam Lammers believes the role he has now is letting him be a ‘pure finisher’ and stressed he is benefiting from the FC Utrecht team playing so well.

Lammers is rebuilding his reputation on loan at Utrecht after a poor first half of the season in Scotland at Rangers.

He has been in red hot form in front of goal, scoring ten times in 18 Eredivisie games and then striking again in his side’s first Europa Conference League playoff tie.

At Rangers, Lammers did not play as a central striker and often worked more with the midfield unit than the attack.

He feels he is benefiting from how Utrecht are playing and it is allowing him to take on the role of a ‘pure finisher’, with the side playing well to help him.

“I play deeper and am more the pure finisher”, Lammers told Dutch magazine NU Sport.

“As a result, I automatically score more.

“And the team are working well, that always helps.”

Utrecht are trying to do a deal with Rangers to keep hold of Lammers into next season, while AZ Alkmaar are also eyeing the attacker.

It has been suggested Rangers could hand Lammers another opportunity in pre-season and it remains to be seen what the thoughts of Gers boss Philippe Clement are.