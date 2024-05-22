Former Dutch top flight star Hans Kraay Jr has admitted he knows AZ Alkmaar want to sign Rangers forward Sam Lammers, while also casting doubt over whether FC Utrecht can keep him.

Lammers has been in sensational form since he swapped Rangers for Utrecht on loan in the winter transfer window, scoring ten times in 18 league games.

Utrecht have made no bones about the fact they are trying hard to keep him, but there are financial issues given how much he earns at Rangers.

Ex-top flight star Kraay Jr insists he just cannot see Utrecht being able to keep hold of Lammers given his Ibrox pay packet.

“Unfortunately, he is not going to stay”, he told ESPN.nl.

“He earns one and a half million at Rangers. Of course, Utrecht will not pay one and a half million.”

Kraay Jr also revealed that he knows AZ want to sign Lammers, but expects them to come up against the same financial problem.

“For example, I know that he is high on the list at AZ, as successor to Pavlidis.

“But AZ is also not going to pay that one and a half million.”

Rangers are claimed to want to cash in on Lammers this summer following his poor time at Ibrox, however it remains to be seen if his performances in the Netherlands might cause a rethink on the part of Philippe Clement.