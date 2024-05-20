Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam has conceded that Sam Lammers is far above his side’s salary cap, but is hoping with co-operation from Rangers they can keep him.

Lammers struggled at Rangers during the first half of the season and was loaned to Utrecht in the winter transfer window, where his turnaround has been truly remarkable.

Back in his groove, Lammers scored ten times in 18 Eredivisie games to fire Utrecht into a playoff spot for a place in the Europa Conference League.

Utrecht have seen more than enough to show them they want to keep Lammers and another loan is being eyed.

Zuidam, who dubbed the attacker a ‘very important link’, is clear however that Utrecht will need help from Rangers just as they have had this season as Lammers’ wages are unaffordable.

“We are fully committed to that opportunity. It was already exciting last winter, when we did everything we could”, Zuidam said via UtrechtFans, when asked about keeping Lammers.

“We are very happy that we succeeded, and it will be just as exciting again whether we can keep him.

“He is a very important link within our team.

“So you want to go far for that. The only question is: is it far enough how far we can go? That remains to be seen.

“But it is of course clear that this boy is above our salary cap, and that we have now found a model with Rangers that is acceptable to us. We now have to look to hopefully find a way to keep him”, the technical director stressed.

Rangers are thought to want to cash in on Lammers after his failure to make an impact at Ibrox and if the Gers demand a fee it is unclear if Utrecht can be in the mix.