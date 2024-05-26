Former Championship star Dean Ashton has questioned why Leeds United were panicking towards the end of the playoff final against Southampton and not keeping to a pattern of play.

Leeds were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the richest game in football, with a goal from Adam Armstrong in the first half providing to be the only thing that split the two sides.

As the clock ticked down, Leeds hunted for an equaliser and even had around ten minutes of added time to try to find a goal.

They could not find one and face another season in the Championship, with boss Daniel Farke coming in for some criticism.

Ashton indicated that Leeds did not seem to have prepared for the eventuality that they might be chasing the game late on and need a goal, which surprised him.

The former Championship star, towards the end of the game, pointed out Leeds should have been working to a pattern of play, but were instead panicked.

“It seems quite panicked from Leeds, which is understandable of course”, Ashton said on talkSPORT.

“But if you’ve worked on something then they should be working to a pattern.”

Leeds are tipped to stick with Farke for next season, but will want to see the German lead them to automatic promotion and not again into a shootout in the playoffs.

The Whites could though lose players over the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen how Farke can cope if key men go.