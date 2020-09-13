FC Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam has admitted his side held an interest in Leeds United bound Crysencio Summerville and has talked up the winger’s potential.

Summerville knocked back the chance to extend his contract at Feyenoord and the Dutch giants opened the door to selling him in the ongoing transfer window.

He is expected to make a £1m move to Premier League new boys Leeds over the course of the week, as he continues his career and development in England.

Utrecht were keen on keeping Summerville in the Netherlands, but appear to have missed out on him due to the costs of a deal, and technical director Zuidam is sure that the winger is going places in the game.

“A top talent in my eyes”, Zuidam said on Voetbal International’s talk show.

“But it has to be appropriate”, he added.

Summerville spent last season on a loan stint at ADO Den Haag, where he clocked up regular first team football.

Feyenoord were keen to secure the 18-year-old on a new contract, but were unable to reach an agreement to keep him at De Kuip and are now cashing in.