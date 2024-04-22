Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has picked his team to take on Middlesbrough in a Championship clash this evening at the Riverside Stadium.

Farke takes his men to the north east on a run of two defeats and a draw in their last two games, but they will start as firm favourites to bounce back this evening.

Leeds beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at Elland Road earlier this season and Boro have lost two of their last six home games.

If Leeds get all three points tonight then they will move back inside the automatic promotion spots and into second place behind Leicester City.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening, while at the back Farke picks a flat back four of Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In the engine room, Leeds deploy Ilia Gruev and Archie Gray, while Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Patrick Bamford.

Farke has options to call for from the bench if changes are needed and they include Joel Piroe and Daniel James.

Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough

Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Cooper, Shackleton, Kamara, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Piroe, Joseph