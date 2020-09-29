Michael Cuisance is due to undergo a medical with Leeds United, with the midfielder due to fly to England on Wednesday.

Leeds have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for the French midfielder and have also agreed to insert a buy-back clause into the deal, giving the Germans the option of re-signing him in the future.

The Whites are now pressing the accelerator in a bid to wrap up the transfer and, according to French TV programme Telefoot, he will fly to England on Wednesday.

Cuisance will then be put through his medical paces at Leeds and if he comes through without an issue, put pen to paper to a contract. If Leeds move quickly, he could be available for Saturday’s game with Manchester City.

It is claimed that Cuisance has been convinced to join Leeds by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The French midfielder is excited by the chance to play under Bielsa in the Premier League.

He will hope to clock regular game time at Elland Road, having struggled for minutes on the pitch at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich will be keeping a close eye on Cuisance’s development at Leeds as they will be able to take him back to the Allianz Arena in the future.