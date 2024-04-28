Manchester United and Newcastle United could go head-to-head for the services of Dougie Freedman, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are in the process of bringing in a new sporting director to replace Dan Ashworth, who is on gardening leave.

There is already a clash between Newcastle and Manchester United over agreeing on a compensation fee for Ashworth’s move to Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that the two clubs could be in for another collision over the services of Freedman.

The Crystal Palace sporting director is a highly-rated football executive and is credited for some smart recruitment done at Selhurst Park.

His name features on the shortlist Newcastle have compiled in their pursuit of a new sporting director.

Newcastle are looking at several names at the moment and the Crystal Palace man features prominently.

However, he is also on the radar of Manchester United, who are putting a new structure in place.

Jason Wilcox has already started work as their new technical director and they are waiting to sort out a deal for Ashworth.

They are looking at Freedman as someone who could join the Old Trafford outfit as their head of recruitment.