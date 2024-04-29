Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Newcastle United target Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The teenage defender has been impressive during his loan stint at Roma, the club he joined in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old centre-back is rated highly at Juventus and the club have been keen to hold on to him.

However, he is attracting serious interest from several clubs, including Newcastle, who have been keeping tabs on the centre-back.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing Huijsen in the summer transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants are known for bringing in and nurturing young talent and they are big admirers of the 19-year-old defender.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will soon sit down and evaluate the centre-back’s future.

He will soon hold talks with the Dutchman’s father, who represents him, and take a call on his future at the end of the season.