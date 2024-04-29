Burnley defender Jordan Beyer is attracting interest from the Bundesliga ahead of the summer transfer window.

Beyer joined Burnley on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2022 before the move was made permanent for a fee of €15m last summer.

The German has been struggling with injuries this season and has been out of action since January.

He could move on from the Clarets at the end of the season if they get relegated from the Premier League.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), he is attracting interest from clubs in the Bundesliga ahead of the summer.

It has been claimed Beyer has received enquiries from clubs in Germany and he is considering moving on.

Burnley could bag the €15m they paid for him last summer if they decide to sell the centre-back in the next summer transfer window.

The Clarets are sitting 19th in the Premier League standings but are just two points off safety at the moment.