Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has urged Ange Postecoglou to do Arsenal no favours against Manchester City and play the youngsters.

Spurs were hoping to derail Arsenal’s Premier League title charge on Sunday when Mikel Arteta took his men to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They were second best throughout much of the contest though and came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline.

Arsenal top the league table, a point ahead of Manchester City, but the Cityzens have a game in hand and the Gunners are looking for a favour.

Roberts does not want to see Tottenham do Arsenal a favour when they meet Manchester City on 14th May and urged Postecoglou to play the kids in the game.

“So we have to play Man City at home and the Gooners want us to do them a favour”, Roberts wrote on X.

“I think it’s time to take a look at all these young players who are doing well in the youth team and put them in the team and give them a chance for next season.”

Tottenham, who sit fifth, are now seven points behind fourth placed Aston Villa, though they do have two games in hand on Unai Emery’s men.