Eintracht Frankfurt have identified a potential replacement for Willian Pacho, who Arsenal and Liverpool have both asked about.

The 22-year-old defender is wanted at several clubs in the Premier League following an impressive season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the centre-back and he has also been on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been reluctant to consider selling Pacho this summer, but the situation may now be changing.

And according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, a successor has been identified by the Bundesliga club.

It has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt have their eyes on Brest defender Lilian Brassier as someone who could fill Pacho’s shoes.

The 24-year-old has impressed observers from Eintracht Frankfurt and he is being looked at as a replacement for Pacho.

He will have a year left on his contract in the summer and is likely to be available for a relatively small fee.

All eyes will be on whether Eintracht Frankfurt progress their interest in Brassier as it could further indicate towards a Pacho departure soon.